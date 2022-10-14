Kyrgyzstan to host CIS summit in 2023

14 Oct. 14:30

Kyrgyzstan will be chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2023, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said.

"The issue of CIS chairmanship has been discussed. The delegation heads decided that Kyrgyzstan will be the CIS chair in 2023, while Kazakhstan and Russia will be the co-chairs," Lebedev said at an expanded meeting of the CIS heads of state.

Kyrgyzstan's proposal that the next CIS summit take place in Bishkek on October 13, 2023, was accepted, he said.

The CIS Council of the Heads of State extended the tenure of the CIS Executive Committee chairman for another three years, Lebedev said.