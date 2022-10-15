Shusha, Kayseri become sister cities

15 Oct. 11:55

Shusha and Kayseri became sister cities. The corresponding document was signed by the head of the board of the Shusha city state reserve Maftun Abbasov and the head of the Kayseri municipality Memdukh Beuklylych.

The agreement provides for the implementation of joint programs, projects, and the organization of mutual visits. It also includes the exchange of experience and information, and cooperation in art, culture, tourism, science, trade and information technology.

Representatives of the cities also plan to cooperate in the framework of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network program.