German Chancellor proposes EU enlargement to east

15 Oct. 19:50

According to Reuters, the European Union should be enlarged to the east, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today.

"I support the idea of ​​EU enlargement. The fact that the EU continues to grow eastward is a win-win for all of us", Scholz said.

At the same time, the German Chancellor did not specify which countries he proposed to expand the EU.

In addition to this, Olaf Scholz stressed that "500 million free and equal citizens" live in the European Union, and this supranational structure is capable of "further increasing its influence in the world".