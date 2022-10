16 Oct. 14:15

Last night's fire at the Evin prison in Tehran killed four prisoners, the Iranian Judiciary Information Service reported.

"As a result of the fire in the prison, 61 people were injured. At present, 10 of them are being treated in the hospital, the condition of four people is serious", the report says.

As Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, last night a riot occurred in Tehran's Evin prison. There were explosions. A fire broke out after it.