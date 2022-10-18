Egypt supports OPEC+ decision to cut oil output

18 Oct. 11:00

Egypt reiterated that it is following closely and with interest the reactions to the OPEC+ decision, which was recently issued, and the reactions that arose around it.



The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Egypt supports Saudi Arabia's position in explaining the technical considerations of the OPEC+ decision to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day.



The decision aims primarily to achieve oil market stability and to ensure strengthening the international community's ability to deal with the current economic challenges.



A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said that Egypt backs the Saudi stances towards the decision to achieve a balance in the oil market and boost the capabilities of the international community to deal with the current economic challenges.