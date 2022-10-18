Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover up almost 24%

18 Oct. 13:20

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.538 bln in January-September 2022, up by 32.6% compared with the same period last year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported on Tuesday.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia totaled $627.5 mln (up by 2.2%), while imports from Russia equaled $1.910 bln (up by 32.7%), according to the report.

The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 6.38% of the total foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan. At the same time, Russia was the leader among the countries from which Azerbaijan imports products, with its share in 2021 accounting for 18.56% of all goods imported by the country.

In 2021 trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.995 bln in 2021, up by 12.1% compared with 2020.