20 Oct. 14:00

The Canakkale Strait in Türkiye has been closed to transit ships in both directions due to heavy fog, according to authorities on Thursday.

The fog that became more effective in the morning caused a decrease in the visibility for sea travel.

According to the Canakkale Strait Ship Traffic Services Directorate, the captains of the ships entering from the north and south were warned that the strait was closed to two-way transit ships.