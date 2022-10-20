Ilham Aliyev: cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye urgent requirement of time

20 Oct. 21:40

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Jabrayil, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, noted that relations between the two countries reached an even higher level after the Second Karabakh War.

Ilham Aliyev noted that October 20 is an important date in the history of modern Azerbaijan, on this day Zangilan was liberated from occupation. "It is a great honor to greet my dear brother in Jabrayil and Zangilan on this day. A year ago, we took part in the opening of the Fizuli airport together, and today we have already opened the airport in Zangilan. This once again demonstrates that the two fraternal countries are together in sorrow and in joy!", the Azerbaijani leader said.

He reminded that following Zangilan, the Azerbaijani army liberated Gubadli, then moved towards Lachin and Shusha. "The city of Shusha, which was considered an invincible fortress, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8. The Azerbaijani flag was also raised in this city, and Armenia admitted defeat. This glorious story belongs to both our peoples, because from the first days of the Karabakh war, President Erdoğan demonstrated a clear position in support of Azerbaijan", Ilham Aliyev said.

Political and moral support, which continued until the last days of the war, not only gave Azerbaijan additional strength, but also prevented the third parties' intervention in the situation in the region. The unity of Türkiye and Azerbaijan has won once again, and today the leaders demonstrate solidarity in the restored Karabakh and Zangezur again, he continued.

Azerbaijan, with the support of Türkiye, will expand work on the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, Ilham Aliyev said. He noted that Turkish and Azerbaijani companies work on an equally in the liberated territories. "We are grateful to Türkiye, as a lot of work has been done in a short time. Some of the roads are already ready. It is planned to build railways and 33 tunnels. Active work is underway on some of them. The total length of the tunnels will exceed 50 km. It is planned to build 84 bridges, and some of them are ready. The total length of the bridges will be 12 km. All of this is only the first stage of the restoration work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. And this work will only expand", the President of Azerbaijan said.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that after the Second Karabakh War, cooperation between the two countries reached a qualitatively new level of development, on June 15, 2021, the Shusha Declaration "On allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye" was signed. "Azerbaijan and Türkiye are allies in all spheres. This has become not only good news for our peoples, but also a serious message for the region and the world. Anyone who tries to take an unfair step against Azerbaijan should take into account the factual alliance between Baku and Ankara", Ilham Aliyev noted.

"The bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are being strengthened day by day. Cooperation between our countries is an urgent requirement of the time!" - said the Azerbaijani leader.

Implementing mega-projects, Türkiye has become a power whose position is considered in the region and the world, Ilham Aliyev added. President Erdoğan is the key to all these achievements, he said.

"Cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in all spheres has already gone beyond the regional framework and reached the global level, whether it comes to political initiatives, economy, energy, transport", Ilham Aliyev concluded and thanked the Turkish leader for the visit.