21 Oct. 15:29

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the opening of a consulate general in Azerbaijani Shusha.

"We are opening a consulate general in Shusha", RIA Novosti quoted the Head of the republic.

The Consulate General in Shusha will be the third Turkish diplomatic mission of its kind in Azerbaijan. Today Ankara has consulates general in Ganja and Nakhchivan.