Iran to file lawsuit against hostile media in international societies

25 Oct. 11:15

Iran's minister of culture Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili announced that Tehran will soon file a complaint in international societies against certain Persian-language media outlets that provoke hostility towards the country.

The minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly that kicked off in Tehran this morning.

Media threats are not made solely against Iran, but any other independent and freedom-seeking nation in any corner of the world may be posed by such threats, the minister stressed.

The arrogant administration of the United States explicitly follows media terrorism because it was unsuccessful in its economic, cultural, and military wars, said the minister, adding that the U.S. is after achieving its goals through media deviation, IRNA reported.

The 18th meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly began in the Iranian capital on Monday with the participation of Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi and with a speech made by Esmaili.