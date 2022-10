25 Oct. 21:00

Over the past two years, Iran has offered Armenia to hold joint military exercises several times. This was stated by Anna Grigoryan, a deputy from the "Armenia" bloc, on October 25.

She stressed that the authorities had ignored all these proposals.

"As a result of the policy pursued by the authorities, Armenia may become the epicenter of geopolitical clashes. Considering the concentration of different forces, this clash could happen in Syunik", News.am quotes Grigoryan.