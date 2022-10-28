Another bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends service of Mir cards

28 Oct. 11:45

The Kyrgyz Investment and Credit Bank suspended the service of Russian Mir cards.

"We inform you that from October 27, 2022, the bank will temporarily suspend the service of the Mir payment system's cards", the message on the bank’s website says.

Currently, out of 23 commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan, Mir cards continue to be accepted by Tolubay, Kyrgyzkommertsbank, Kapital Bank, Bai-Tushum, Optimabank, Keremet Bank, RKS Bank.

The National Bank of the Republic notes that each bank independently decides on cooperation with a particular payment system.