Astana counts on strengthening CIS potential

28 Oct. 13:50

During a speech at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Astana, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said that the country intends to expand cooperation within the CIS and strengthen its potential.

"Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation, strengthening potential and unlocking its capabilities, as one of the active members of the CIS", the head of the republic's government said.

According to him, the measures taken within the framework of the organization helped to solve a number of key issues of educational, medical, social and civil law spheres.

"Our citizens have the possibility of visa-free travel between the states of the Commonwealth", he added.