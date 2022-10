30 Oct. 16:00

The UK authorities unfroze £1 mln on the accounts of Russian businessman Petr Aven, who was included in the sanctions list on March 15, 2022, The Telegraph reports.

According to the report, Aven will receive a lump sum payment of £ 388,000 to pay off "urgent debts". The businessman will also receive £60,000 per month for "basic needs."