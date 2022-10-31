Russia and Turkey discussing creation of gas hub in Turkey at expert level

31 Oct. 11:45

Russia and Turkey are discussing the creation of an international distribution center for supply of Russian natural gas to Europe on the republic’s territory at an expert level, Russia’s Ambassador to Ankara Alexey Yerkhov said in an interview published by the Dunya newspaper on Monday.

"As far as I understand our countries are considering the issue at the level of experts now. Details are obviously important here," he said.

Russia has always carried out its commitments regarding the issue of gas supplies to Turkey, the diplomat noted, adding that there should be no doubt Moscow would not change its principal position.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed creating Europe’s largest gas hub in Turkey and redirecting the volume of gas, the transit of which is no longer possible through the Nord Stream, to this hub. It may imply building another gas pipeline system and creating a hub in Turkey, through which gas will be supplied to third countries, primarily European ones, if they are interested, he said. The issue was discussed at the talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents on October 13 in Astana.