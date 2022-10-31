New Zealand blacklists 14 Russian individuals, 7 entities

31 Oct. 12:15

New Zealand has imposed sanctions on 14 Russian individuals, as well as on seven defense entities and media outlets, the country’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced at a press conference on Monday.

According to her, the blacklisted individuals include "executives and shareholders from companies that design and manufacture missiles and firearms," as well as members of paramilitary groups linked to the Wagner private military company. The Crimea-based News Front agency is among the blacklisted media outlets.

All the sanctioned individuals will be banned from visiting New Zealand and their assets will be frozen.