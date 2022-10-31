Turkey and UN resume inspection of ships under grain deal

31 Oct. 14:00

Turkish and UN specialists resume inspection of ships under the grain deal after Russia announced its decision to suspend its participation in the deal, a UN representative told Reuters Monday.

On October 30, the UN mission to the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul announced that delegations of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine approved the navigation schedule via the naval humanitarian corridor for 16 ships for October 31. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense said earlier that inspection of ships currently in the roadstead in Istanbul is expected to continue on Monday.