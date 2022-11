2 Nov. 11:00

The third meeting of a joint commission on the demarcation and delimitation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on November 3 in Brussels.

The first meeting of the commissions led by Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev was held on May 24 on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near Yeraskh, the second one - on August 30 in Moscow.