South Korea launches air-to-surface missiles in response to DPRK’s launches

2 Nov. 11:20

The South Korean military launched three air-to-surface missiles towards the open sea north of the northern demarcation line Wednesday, Yonhap reported.

"Today, our military precision-launched air-to-surface missiles in response to the launch of a short-range ballistic missiles. F-15K and KF-16 planes fired three air-to-surface missiles north of the demarcation line into the open sea at a distance, corresponding to the distance to the North Korean missile’s fall location," Yonhap cited an excerpt from a statement.

Earlier, Seoul said that one DPRK missile fell south of the northern demarcation line near South Korean territorial waters. President Yoon Suk-yeol called it "an invasion of the South Korean territory" and ordered to make "North Korea pay for its provocations."