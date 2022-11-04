Oppositionists endows Ivanishvili with supernatural powers, Georgian Dream Chairman says

4 Nov. 16:55

The opposition endows Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and former Prime Minister of Georgia, with supernatural powers, party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Oppositionists insist that Ivanishvili, who announced his retirement from politics last January, is still running the country from behind the scenes.

"Today they recognize Bidzina Ivanishvili as a person with supernatural powers. These people claim that Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is generally distant and nowhere to be seen, calls once a month and thereby rules the government," Sputnik Georgia quotes Kobakhidze as saying.