Lavrov, Geir Pedersen hold meeting on Syria

4 Nov. 18:55

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Syria Geir Pedersen held a meeting in Abu Dhabi on the situation around Syria, a statement on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.

"During the conversation, the current developments in the SAR and around were discussed with an emphasis on the tasks of a comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of 2254 UN Security Council Resolution," the ministry explained.

The parties paid special attention to the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.