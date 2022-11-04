Putin allows to sale Russian Baker Hughes assets to local management

4 Nov. 20:10

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved transactions for the purchase of Russian assets of Baker Hughes by Oilfield Service Technologies LLC. The relevant order of the head of state was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

It follows that Oilfield Services Technologies can buy 100% of Baker Hughes JSC, BJ Samotlor Services Vostok LLC, Oilamp Service LLC, Orenburgneftegeofizika LLC, Energo Innovations LLC, Baker Hughes Services LLC Rus, Tyumen Plant of Oilfield Equipment, Oilamp Service JSC.