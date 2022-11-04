White House clarifies Biden's statement on "liberation" of Iran

4 Nov. 21:35

US President Joe Biden, speaking about the "imminent liberation" of Iran, thus expressed solidarity with Iranian demonstrators, John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications said at a regular online briefing.

"The President expressed our solidarity with the protesters ... making it clear that we support the Iranian men and women who are trying to peacefully protest," TASS quotes him as saying.

According to Kirby, the Iranian authorities are forced to deal with the self-inflicted problems.