5 Nov. 17:05

Kyrgyz Capital Bank has suspended servicing cards of the Russian MIR payment system.

According to the report, MIR cards are not accepted at ATMs and POS-terminals of the bank. The credit institution also does not service client transfers using MIR cards within the framework of the National Payment Card System.

In total, there are 22 commercial banks in the republic. For the moment, MIR cards are processed by RSK Bank, Keremet Bank, Tolubay Bank, and Kyrgyzkommertsbank.