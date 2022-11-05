Istanbul, Baku metropolitans scale up cooperation

5 Nov. 18:00

Major projects are planned to be implemented between the Baku Metro CJSC and the Istanbul Metro, Director General of the Istanbul Metro Ozgur Soy informed.

According to him, cooperation is being carried out with the Baku Metro in various fields.

"We have very good cooperation, together we have implemented a number of projects. We are cooperating in the field of signalling systems, replacement of new cars and other machine-mechanical systems, construction, etc. We are exchanging experience with the Baku Metro," Soy said at an event dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the Baku Metro creation.