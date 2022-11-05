Kyrgyzstan offers investment residence permit

5 Nov. 18:35

In Kyrgyzstan, residence permits for foreigners will be issued for an investment of $250,000. The relevant decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the republic.

"At a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, a decision was approved to simplify the system for issuing a residence permit to foreign citizens who have contributed to the country's economy. This decision shortens the time for consideration of materials on temporary residence permits for foreign citizens who have contributed more than 10 mln soms to the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic," the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

It is expected that this will increase the inflow of foreign direct investment and improve the investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan.