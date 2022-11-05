Another road bridge to appear in 2023 in Astana

5 Nov. 19:15

Next year, a new road bridge will be opened in Astana, Mayor of the city Altai Kulginov wrote about this on his page on the social network.

"I got acquainted with the construction of the bridge along Tauelsizdik Ave across the Yesil River. This bridge will provide additional communication between Tauelsizdik Ave, the area of ​​the new railway station, Koshkarbaev Ave, Nazhimedenov St., the Khazret Sultan Mosque area, Baitursynov St., Korday, Aynakol, Momyshuly Avenue with the left bank," he said.

Kulginov added that the completion of the bridge is expected in 2023.