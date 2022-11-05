New modular hotels to appear in Dagestan mountains

5 Nov. 21:55

By the end of the year, 10 more modular hotels will be built in the mountainous regions of the republic of Dagestan and in Makhachkala, the Ministry of Tourism and Folk Art Crafts of the region reports.

"As part of the national project "Tourism and the hospitality industry", based on the results of the competitive selection for the provision of grants in the form of subsidies from the republican budget of the Republic of Dagestan to support public initiatives, 10 winners were determined. According to agreements, 10 modular hotels will be built by the end of the year,” the ministry's press service informs.