Samarkand air harbor to be closed for four days before OTS summit

6 Nov. 10:15

Samarkand International Airport for four days (from November 8 to November 11) will not receive airplanes for technical reasons, the AviaAlertsUZ Telegram channel writes.

On November 11, the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in the city, and on the eve of it, meetings of the Ministers of Economy and Foreign Affairs of the countries participating in the organization will be held here.

Let us remind you that the members of the OTS are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan are the observer states.