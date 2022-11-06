Media: Artem Dzyuba terminates contract with Turkish FC "Adana Demirspor"

6 Nov. 12:35

Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba left the Turkish football club Adana Demirspor, journalist Ivan Karpov reports on his Telegram channel.

None of the parties has given official comments on this topic at the moment.

Let us remind you that Dzyuba signed a contract with the Turkish club for one season with the possibility of extension in the summer of 2022. According to the contract, the striker's salary is 1,8 million euros, including bonuses. Later, Dziuba was named the worst player in the match with Umraniyespor in the fourth round of the Turkish championship. The Russian striker was rated 5.8.