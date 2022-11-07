Moscow urges Yerevan and Baku to refrain from raising tensions

7 Nov. 15:15

Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from steps that may raise tensions on the line of contact, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Indeed, a statement adopted at a trilateral meeting in Sochi highlighted the determination of the parties, Azerbaijan and Armenia, to resolve the issue solely through peaceful political and diplomatic means. This is why we continue to urge the parties to refrain from dangerous actions and steps that may raise tensions on the line of contact," he said, commenting on reports of shelling attacks.

Earlier Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijani positions on the border had come under fire from Armenia.