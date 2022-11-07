Ingush doctors register first signs of poliomyelitis in region

7 Nov. 17:20

In Ingushetia, several cases of acute flaccid paralysis, which may be one of the signs of poliomyelitis, have been recorded among children. All patients are isolated, the regional Ministry of Health reports.

"Today, a difficult situation has developed in the republic with controlled infections. Several cases of acute flaccid paralysis have been registered. Patients are isolated and are being treated in the infectious diseases departments of the republic's medical organizations," the statement issued by the ministry informs.

According to the statement, the medical organizations of Ingushetia provide primary medical care and have a vaccine for the prevention of poliomyelitis.