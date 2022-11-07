Turkiye reveals grain deal’s revival process details

7 Nov. 18:55

Turkey has been in intensive negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to restart the grain deal, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar reported.

According to him, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan actively discussed this issue with his colleagues.

"We also held discussions with Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov. As a result of intensive work, on November 2, our President announced the resumption of the grain corridor," the Anadolu Agency quotes the head of the defence department as saying.

He drew attention to the fact that as of today, in the framework of the grain deal, 431 ships with more than 10 mln tons of agricultural products have left the Ukrainian ports.