7 Nov. 19:05

The Algerian authorities have officially applied for membership in the BRICS, special envoy of the country's Foreign Ministry for International Partnership Leila Zerrougui informed.

"Algeria has filed an official application to join the BRICS group," the Al-Shorouk news portal quotes her as saying.

Algeria's intention to join the BRICS was announced by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in late July.