New eco-industrial park to appear in Kuban

Today, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the construction of eco-industrial parks in eight regions of the country.
One of the parks will be built in the Krasnodar Territory. It is known that the area of the park in the Kuban will be up to 10 hectares. On its territory, there will be the disposal of municipal solid waste (MSW) with a capacity of at least 60,000 tons per year. This will reduce the burden on the environment and become a promising investment in the regional economy, Yuga.ru news portal reports.