New date of next Astana Format international meeting on Syria revealed

8 Nov. 16:45

The next Astana Format (Russia, Iran, Turkey) international meeting on Syria will take place on November 22-23, says Russian Special Presidential Envoy on the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

"On November 22-23," the diplomat said, answering a question from TASS.

According to Bogdanov, Iran and Turkey agreed to take part in the meeting. In addition, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Syrian sides, as well as observer states.

"[Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov was in Amman, where they also discussed Jordan’s participation as an observer state. The same is true for Iraq and Libya as Syria’s neighbor states that have high interest in what is happening in Syria, because there are present issues of borders, refugees and security. We welcome these countries’ participation," the diplomat said.

The previous, 18th international meeting on Syria, took place in Astana on June 15-16.