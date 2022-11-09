Erdogan: Turkey supports Sweden’s NATO membership

9 Nov. 11:15

Turkey expects Sweden to join NATO but wants it to make specific steps on implementing the Madrid memorandum on joining the alliance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday following talks in Ankara with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"We sincerely hope that Sweden will implement the memorandum on joining NATO signed by three countries (Turkey, Finland and Sweden - TASS). We expect from it specific steps that would correspond to the spirit of alliance in our relations," he noted.

The Turkish leader added that above all, Ankara expects that Sweden eliminates the concerns related to counteracting those organizations that Turkey considers as terrorist such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the FETO organization "that are taking advantage of the democratic atmosphere in Sweden."

According to him, Sweden lifting restrictions on delivering military products to Turkey was a positive move. He also said that a new meeting between the representatives of the three countries would take place in Stockholm at the end of the month.