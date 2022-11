9 Nov. 13:40

Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of the single-entry visit visa from 30 days to three months, following a cabinet approval on Tuesday.

The transit visa has also been extended to 96 hours per stay without additional fees, with a validity of three months.

The changes to the visa schemes have been approved during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, chaired by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

The new scheme will apply to single-entry visit visas issued for all purposes.