Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases

9 Nov. 15:20

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,335 over the past day to 21,477,926, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 4,320 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,330 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 30 regions, while in 44 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,510 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,124 over the past day versus 616 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,237,273, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 277 over the past day versus 370 a day earlier, reaching 1,789,281.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,492 over the past day, reaching 20,876,892. A day earlier, some 8,123 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 62 over the past day, reaching 390,774. A day earlier, 63 COVID-19 deaths were registered.