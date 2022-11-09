Most U.S. voters oppose Biden running for second term

9 Nov. 16:20

A majority of Americans who voted on Tuesday in the US midterm elections would not want incumbent President Joe Biden to run for a second term in 2024, CNN reported Wednesday, citing exit polls.

A total of over two-thirds of voters oppose Biden's nomination in the next presidential election. They are the vast majority among Republican supporters: 9 out of 10 respondents, and 7 out of 10 among independent voters. At the same time, less than 60% of Democrat supporters think that the 46th President should be chosen to run for the Oval Office again.

Voting at the US midterms has come to an end. Americans cast their ballots for all 435 members of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. In addition, governors of 36 states and three US overseas territories were elected. Local experts do not exclude the possibility that the ruling Democratic Party may lose control of the House and Senate after the elections, giving way to the opposition, the Republicans.