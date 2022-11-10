Russia's Air Transport Agency to inspect 599 Boeings and Airbuses by year’s end

10 Nov. 12:15

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency plans to conduct inspections of 599 Boeing and Airbus aircraft by the end of December this year, the regulator’s press service reported.

"The Federal Air Transport Agency is routinely carrying out activities to issue airworthiness certificates to foreign-made aircraft of Russian airlines, which had been supervised by the aviation authorities of Bermuda (BCAA) and Ireland (IAA) before the Western sanctions were imposed. Inspection checks of 599 foreign-made aircraft are to be completed before end of December 2022," the statement says.

"The total number of inspectors of the Federal Air Transport Agency, their experience and qualifications make it possible to carry out work on assessing the technical condition of foreign-made aircraft and prepare the relevant documentation. The Federal Air Transport Agency does not see any risks of not completing these measures on time. It should also be noted that Russian airlines are actively involved in this work," the agency said.

The agency noted that by transferring aircraft to the Russian registry it makes its civil aviation independent from sanctions, preserves its sovereignty and ensures flight safety at the proper level.

"Opinions and judgments about the alleged inability of the Russian aviation authorities to ensure proper oversight of the airworthiness of foreign-made aircraft with the issuance of certificates are made by those individuals who are interested in returning to the previously existing system of dependence of the Russian air fleet on overseas "microscopic" aviation administrations. The Federal Air Transport Agency believes that such a return is impossible," the agency said.