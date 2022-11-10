Meeting of OTS top diplomats kicks off in Uzbekistan

10 Nov. 13:30

The 9th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States has begun in Samarkand.

The meeting participants are discussing the agenda of the summit of the heads of the organization’s member countries, which will be held on November 11 in Samarkand, and the final work in connection with the expected signing of documents.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (the Turkic Council) created in 2009 renamed itself as the Organization of Turkic States at the November 2021 Istanbul Summit. Currently, the organization includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan with Hungary and Turkmenistan participating as observers.