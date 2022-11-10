Iran develops first hypersonic ballistic missile

10 Nov. 15:30

Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said on Thursday that his country had developed the first hypersonic ballistic missile.

"Iran has developed a hypersonic ballistic missile for penetrating air defenses. This new missile is capable of getting through any missile defense systems," the Fars news agency quoted the commander as saying.

"This missile is targeted at the enemy's anti-missile systems and is a big leap forward in the development of missile technologies," Hajizadeh added.