Leyla Aliyeva visits DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity

10 Nov. 16:15

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has viewed the activity of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection in Baku.

The DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, which opened in Baku in October last year with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, is another manifestation of special care for the talents and integration of people with disabilities.

The center was established on the initiative of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and for the first time in the South Caucasus, and is the largest space for inclusive creativity and development, covering a wide range of activities.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also familiarized herself with the works done for the development of creative potential of people with disabilities, as well as exhibition of their handicrafts and the training process.

Leyla Aliyeva also watched a play by Anton Chekhov “The proposal” staged at the Center.