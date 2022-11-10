Croatia to become Schengen area part

10 Nov. 17:45

On Thursday, the European Parliament voted for Croatia's accession to the Schengen area.

"The deputies approved the termination of internal border controls between the Schengen free movement area and Croatia", the EP said in a statement.

534 deputies voted for the country's entry into the Schengen area, 53 voted against, while 25 people abstained.

According to the Council of the European Union, Croatia has fulfilled all the requirements for joining the Schengen area.

The final decision on integration will be made by the Council of the EU, it must decide unanimously.

The European Parliament also calls for the rapid inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area.