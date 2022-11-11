Will the largest opposition force disappear in Georgia?

11 Nov. 13:49

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Thea Tsulukiani believes that the country's largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), is on the verge of collapse.

"There is absolute turmoil, collapse, confrontation and rupture, which is to be expected", she said.

Tsulukiani noted that this is due to the lack of a leader in the UNM. "Because the leader has not been determined for so long, and the National Movement has really exhausted itself and "ate" itself. They are suffering from the consequences of this today", Sputnik Georgia quotes the Deputy Prime Minister.

Let us remind you that earlier UNM chairman Nika Melia agreed with the holding of intra-party elections. Some of his fellow party members insist on this. They believe that the current leader has serious problems with legitimation.