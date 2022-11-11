USA reports on ongoing contacts with Russia

11 Nov. 14:30

The US has been in contact with Russia for several months. This was announced by the official representative of the White House National Security Council Adrienne Watson.

"The sole purpose of this is to discuss risk reduction between the US and Russia", TASS quoted her.

Watson added that this had nothing to do with diplomacy or the situation around Ukraine.

She also noted that the US administration had the opportunity to speak directly with the Russian authorities, when necessary, at the highest level.