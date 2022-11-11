Erdoğan: I felt proud for work done in Karabakh

11 Nov. 15:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he was proud of the work done in Karabakh.

He noted that over the past two years, great success has been achieved in the creation of infrastructure under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the liberated Karabakh.

The Turkish leader also stressed that he had witnessed the work done there during his trips to the liberated territories.

"I felt proud when I saw the work done there. So many achievements in a very short period of time are really a source of pride", the head of the republic said.