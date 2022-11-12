Erdogan expects to hold talks with Putin in next few days

12 Nov. 16:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he expected to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the next few days.

"In fact, during my last meeting with him [Putin] I told him that, in my opinion, he should travel to Indonesia (for a G20 summit). But he said, `Let me assess the situation, and I will let you know.’ Then they decided that [Russian] foreign minister [Sergey Lavrov] should go to Indonesia. In the next two to three days, if I happen to contact him, I will have an opportunity to discuss with him what his thoughts are, and which steps they would and could take <...>," the Milliyet newspaper quoted Erdogan as saying on Saturday.