12 Nov. 16:10

On Saturday, November 12, a meeting was held between the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Kerim Veliyev, and the US military attache in Azerbaijan, Kyle Matthew Cone, a message posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reads.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields.

Veliyev and Cone also discussed a number of mutual interest issues.